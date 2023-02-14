Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie

The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social