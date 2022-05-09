Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed, as his forces continued to pummel targets across the country with few signs of significant progress.

Russian servicemen stand in a military vehicle rolling during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

