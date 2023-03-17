Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days – not 120
On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, the United Nations' humanitarian chief on Friday called its extension crucial to ensuring global food supplies and keeping prices from spiralling as they did after Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbour.
Russia's U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal -- but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement.
Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia's briefing to the U.N. Security Council, reiterating what a Russian delegation told senior U.N. officials at a meeting in Geneva on Monday, reinforced the Kremlin's insistence on reducing the duration of the deal to hold out for changes on how the package is working.
The U.N. and Turkiye brokered the deal between the warring countries last July that allows Ukraine -- one of the world's key breadbaskets -- to ship food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports. A separate memorandum of understanding between the United Nations and Russia is aimed at overcoming obstacles to Moscow's shipments of fertilizer to global markets.
The original 120-day agreement was renewed last November and expires Saturday. It would be automatically extended for another 120 days unless one of the parties objects -- and Nebenzia said Russia has formally objected.
U.N. Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths opened the Security Council meeting saying the Black Sea grain initiative has seen global food prices continue to fall.
Under the initiative, he said, close to 25 million metric tons of foodstuff have been exported since last August, and the U.N. World Food Program has been able to transport more than half a million metric tonnes of wheat to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen. Griffiths also said it's vital for the U.N.-Russia memorandum to be fully implemented.
There has been "meaningful progress, but impediments remain, notably with regard to payment systems," he said, stressing that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and trade chief Rebeca Grynspan "are sparing no effort to facilitate its full implementation."
But Russia's Nebenzia said "the memorandum is simply not working," and the U.N. has to recognize it has "no leverage to exempt Russian agricultural export operations from Western sanctions" and its efforts have not produced results.
He also claimed that the Ukraine grain export deal had been transformed from a humanitarian initiative to help developing countries facing escalating food prices to a commercial operation benefiting the world's four leading Western agro-business corporations.
As a result, Nebenzia said Russia has officially informed the Turkish and Ukrainian sides through a note that it does not object to extending the Black Sea grain initiative, but just for 60 days, until May 18.
"If Brussels, Washington and London are genuinely interested to continue the export of food from Ukraine through the maritime humanitarian corridor, then they have two months to exempt from their sanctions the entire chain of operations which accompany the Russian agricultural sector," the Russian envoy said.
"Otherwise, we fail to understand how the package concept of the secretary-general of the United Nations will work through these simple agreements," he said.
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that the world knows that Russia's food exports are at least as high as their pre-war levels, and "when we hear the Russian government say they are being held back from exporting grain, from exporting fertilizer, the numbers show it's just not true."
When it comes to sanctions, "we have gone to extraordinary lengths to communicate the clear carveouts for food and fertilizer to governments and to the private sector," she said. "Simply put, sanctions are not the issue."
Thomas-Greenfield also criticized Russia for delaying shipping from Ukrainian ports, which increases transportation costs.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
Canada
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
-
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
-
Citizenship oath at the click of a mouse would cheapen tradition: Conservative critic
The Conservative immigration critic says a proposal to allow people to become a Canadian citizen with the click of a mouse 'cheapens' an otherwise special moment for newcomers.
World
-
Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days – not 120
On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, Russia's U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal -- but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement.
-
Supreme Court honours legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death ahead of the 2020 election led to a conservative shift on the Supreme Court, was remembered Friday during ceremonies at the high court as a legendary champion for women's rights.
-
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden on Friday voiced his support for a recent economic accord affecting Ireland as he hosted the republic's prime minister, a longstanding meetup scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
-
Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment
Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.
-
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China's aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. But hours after Friday's announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China's big reveal.
-
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for U.S. Capitol attack
A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.
Politics
-
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed later this month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to "invest in people," focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
Health
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Entertainment
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
Business
-
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Washington turns to Wall Street to help rescue dying First Republic Bank
As early as Tuesday, it became clear to policymakers that First Republic Bank needed to be rescued or it could fail, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss details.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
Toronto FC feeling the frustration of early-season injuries, blown leads
TFC continues its quest for a first victory of the season Saturday when Inter Miami (2-1-0) comes to BMO Field. Injuries to key personnel have denied coach Bob Bradley a chance to field his first-choice team. Toronto (0-1-2) has led in all three games but has been unable to hold out for the win.
-
Drivers given assurances about safety at Saudi Arabian GP
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend, one year after a missile strike hit an oil depot near the track during race week.
-
Australian breaks world record for longest surf session, raising funds for mental health
In a dedication to his late father, an Australian man surfed for more than 40 hours, breaking a new world record and raising AU$300,000 in support of mental-health initiatives.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.