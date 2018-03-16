Russia will expel British diplomats in poisoning standoff
Former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England on Feb. 27, 2018. (ITN via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 4:02AM EDT
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia will kick out British diplomats in a worsening standoff over a nerve agent attack, but still isn't saying when or how many.
Lavrov on Friday accused Britain of violating international law and criticized Britain's defence minister for what he called “uneducated” comments about Russia.
Britain says the Russian state is behind the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. The United States, France and Germany also condemned Russia over the attack.
Russia denies being the source of the nerve agent used and has demanded Britain share samples collected by investigators.
Lavrov said Russia will “of course” expel British diplomats and that he hopes the Skripals recover soon so light can be shed on what happened.
