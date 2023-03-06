Russia urges restraint after shootout near Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani soldiers sit in a military truck on a road to their military tent camp in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.,. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Azerbaijani soldiers sit in a military truck on a road to their military tent camp in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.,. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social