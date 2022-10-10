Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

Led largely by women and youth, anti-government protests in Iran have evolved from spontaneous mass gatherings in central areas to scattered demonstrations in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to evade an increasingly brutal crackdown.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest

    Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series 'Inventing Anna' on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was 'running from something' if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.

    Anna Sorokin returns to the courtroom on April 25, 2019 in New York. Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released on Oct. 8, 2022, from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social