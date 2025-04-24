ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 in biggest attack on Ukrainian capital since last summer

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A woman sits in a school basement being used as a shelter after a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.