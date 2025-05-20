With little progress after phone calls and talks, Ukraine’s allies hit Russia with new sanctions

In this combination of file photos, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, are seen at the Elysee Palace, Dec. 7, 2024, in Paris, and President Vladimir Putin, right, addresses a Technology Forum in Moscow, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right)