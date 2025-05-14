ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

What are the outlines and risks of a possible Ukraine peace deal?

By Reuters

Published

A Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions in Ukraine in image from video distributed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.