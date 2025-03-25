ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Negotiations on a Ukraine ceasefire enter third day in Saudi Arabia with renewed U.S.-Ukraine talks

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian attack in Sumy, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.