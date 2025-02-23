ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

U.S. expects mineral deal with Ukraine to be signed this week

By Reuters

Published

U.S. expects that an agreement would be signed this week on U.S. access to Ukraine’s critical mineral deposits.


















