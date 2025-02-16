ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

U.S. asks Europeans what they need for Ukraine security guarantees, document shows

By Reuters

Published

The European Union, the Ukrainian and the German flags flutter in the breeze ahead of a speech delivered by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the German parliament Bundestag, outside the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Markus Schreiber/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.