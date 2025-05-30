Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine says it’s ready to restart talks with Russia but needs clarity on Kremlin’s terms

By The Associated Press

Published

A soldier fires a 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.