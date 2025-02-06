Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine says its long-range drones hit a Russian airfield as France delivers Mirage fighter jets

By The Associated Press

Published

A Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher Uragan (Hurricane) is fired toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location in the Kursk region border area. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.