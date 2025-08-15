ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine retakes six villages Russia captured in recent push: army

By AFP

Published

Ukrainian army soldiers take part in a military exercise at a training ground outside Mariupol, eastern Ukraine on March 25, 2015. (Mstyslav Chernov / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.