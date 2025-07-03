ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine kills one of the highest-ranking Russian officers of the conflict

By CNN

Published

Flowers placed in front of a photograph of Maj. Gen. Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy head of the Russian Navy who was recently killed in the Kursk region, at an exhibition of distinguished Russian soldiers' portraits in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia on Thursday, July 3. (Tatiana Meel/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















