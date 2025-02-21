ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Trump’s attempts to denigrate Zelenskyy have led to a surge in Ukrainian unity

By The Associated Press

Published

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrives for talks with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.