ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Top U.S., Europe officers develop military options for Ukraine peace push

By AFP

Published

Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg makes the opening remarks on a session during the NATO Foreign Ministers conference in Antalya, Turkey, Thursday, May 14, 2015. (AP / Lefteris Pitarakis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.