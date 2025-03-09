Russia-Ukraine War

Russian forces walked inside a gas pipeline to strike Ukrainian troops from the rear in Kursk

By The Associated Press

Published

Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.