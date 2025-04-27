ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia will continue to target sites used by Ukraine’s military, Lavrov says

By Reuters

Published

A Ukrainian tank passes by a burning car near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.