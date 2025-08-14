ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia, Ukraine exchange 84 prisoners each

By AFP

Published

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a bus after returning from captivity during a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.