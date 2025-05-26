ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia sent a record number of drones into Ukraine as Trump says Putin has ‘gone crazy’

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, Russian serviceman train to operate military drones in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.