ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia says its troops have captured a strategic town in eastern Ukraine

Published

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, Russian servicemen prepare a "Orlan-10" drone in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.