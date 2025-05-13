ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia launches smallest nighttime attack on Ukraine in months in run-up to possible peace talks

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 12, 2025, Russian servicemen attend a combat training for assault units in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.