ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia fires over 100 drones at Ukraine as Kremlin dismisses transport chief after travel chaos

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, July 7, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.