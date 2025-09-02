Russia-Ukraine War

Putin says Trump administration is listening to Russia’s arguments on Ukraine war

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept 2, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.