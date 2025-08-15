ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Kyivstar CEO says Russia-Ukraine peace deal would boost value after historic U.S. listing

By Reuters

Published

Dug Loshbaugh holds a sign during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.