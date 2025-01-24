Russia-Ukraine War

Kremlin scoffs at Trump's claim that a drop in oil prices will help end Ukraine conflict

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.