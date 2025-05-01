Russia-Ukraine War

Attack in Russian-occupied Ukrainian region leaves 7 dead, Moscow-appointed officials say

By The Associated Press

Published

Ukrainian servicemen of the 126th brigade air-defence unit look for Russian drones during air alert in Kherson region, Ukraine, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Marko Ivkov)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.