ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

At least 20 wounded in Russian combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE: A rescue worker stand debris of a house destroyed by a Russian strike in Markhalivka village, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.