Russia, Ukraine swap 100 prisoners each: statements

Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 100 prisoners of war from each side in the nearly two-year-old war, with the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary, both countries said on Thursday.
Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said returning soldiers would undergo medical examinations in Moscow.
It noted the UAE's "humanitarian mediation," as did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian body overseeing exchanges of POWs.
Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, said the majority of those brought home had taken part in the three-month defense of the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, eventually captured by Russian forces in May 2022.
"We always remember our people in captivity, everyone. We need to get everyone back. We are working on that every day," Zelenskiy wrote, singling out the help extended by the UAE.
Pictures alongside the post showed servicemen draped in the blue and yellow national flag, embracing and speaking on mobile phones.
A Russian Defence Ministry video posted on Telegram showed servicemen boarding a bus and chatting animatedly among themselves and on phones.
Ukraine's Coordinating Committee on Dealing with Prisoners of War said 28 of the returning servicemen were injured or ill.
It said 84 had taken part in the defense of Mariupol, with the others serving in other parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, partly occupied by Russian forces.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, told reporters at the site of the servicemen's return that 3,135 Ukrainian POWs had now been brought home.
In a video posted online, he urged Ukrainians to disregard skepticism about the time involved in a complicated process.
"As you can see, it has taken a bit of time, but the only thing that matters is the result. Look over there and you have the answer to your question," Budanov said.
"As for how we are achieving this, sorry. You won't get such answers until all the heroes are home."
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
A former Olympian and longtime track coach pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sexually molesting young boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
The report from special counsel Robert Hur, released Thursday, represents a harshly critical assessment of Biden’s handling of sensitive government materials, but also details the reasons why he should not be charged with the crime.
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged calm in a public address early Thursday following three days of violent protests that have paralyzed the country as thousands of protesters demand his resignation.
A mother is begging whoever stole her son’s emotional support dogs to bring them back to her home in Stone Mountain, Ga.
The Pentagon has completed its review of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's failure last month to quickly notify the president and other senior leaders about his hospitalization for complications from prostate cancer and how the notification process can be improved, but no other details were provided.
The Liberal government is looking to put a dent in automobile theft by finding ways to ban devices commonly used to steal vehicles and eyeing tougher criminal penalties for perpetrators.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
BCE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend as it also announced plans to cut about nine per cent of its workforce.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
