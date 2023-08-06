Russia, Ukraine confirm Kyiv hits Chonhar bridge to Crimea
Ukraine struck and damaged the Chonhar road bridge linking mainland Ukraine to Crimea and a smaller bridge linking the town of Henichesk with the peninsula's northeast coast on Sunday, Moscow-appointed officials and Ukraine's armed forces said.
"The enemy launched a missile strike in the area of the Chonhar bridge in the north of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, wrote on Telegram. "One hit, part of the missile was hit by air defence."
The road surface was damaged, traffic diverted and repairs had begun, he said.
Acting Kherson regional governor Vladimir Saldo -- another Moscow appointee -- said without providing evidence that the strike on the Chonhar bridge, one of three road links between Crimea and mainland Ukraine, involved an Anglo-French Storm Shadow missile.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine Strategic Communications Directorate said the strike damaged the road surface of the bridge, which lies on a route used by the Russian military to move between Crimea and other parts of Ukraine under its control. Ukraine struck the same bridge in June.
The directorate said Ukrainian strikes had also left the smaller Henichesk bridge sagging but provided no further details. Reuters could not immediately verify the condition of either bridge nor the munitions used.
Saldo said Ukrainian shelling wounded a civilian driver and damaged a gas pipeline running alongside the bridge serving Henichesk, the temporary administrative center of the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region, leaving more than 20,000 people without gas. He said a village school was also damaged.
The attacks are making it increasingly hard to get on and off the peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and which is of military importance to Moscow as well as a popular tourist destination for Russians.
On July 17, an attack attributed by Ukrainian media to Ukrainian sea drones damaged the Russian-built Crimean Bridge, which links the peninsula eastward to southern Russia, for the second time in less than a year, severely restricting road traffic during the summer holiday season.
In the early hours of Saturday, a Ukrainian sea drone full of explosives damaged a Russian fuel tanker near the Crimean Bridge, the second such attack in 24 hours.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Alex Richardson, Hugh Lawson and Diane Craft)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXPLAINER | Canada’s inflation rate is plummeting, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at what’s behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions, majority of Canadians say
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
Canada
-
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
-
Police say man faces assault charge in alleged scuffle with P.E.I. cabinet minister
Charlottetown police say a 62-year-old man faces an assault charge in connection with a July 19 incident with a P.E.I. cabinet minister at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.
World
-
As deadline arrives for Niger's junta to reinstate the president, citizens cheer and fear what's next
The deadline arrived Sunday for Niger's military junta to reinstate the country's ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.
-
Russia mounts a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine following its retaliation promise
Moscow unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine Sunday, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker.
-
Russia, Ukraine confirm Kyiv hits Chonhar bridge to Crimea
Ukraine struck and damaged the Chonhar road bridge linking mainland Ukraine to Crimea and a smaller bridge linking the town of Henichesk with the peninsula's northeast coast on Sunday, Moscow-appointed officials and Ukraine's armed forces said.
-
From high office to high security prison for ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan after court sentencing
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan awoke Sunday as an inmate in a high-security prison after a court handed him a three-year sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.
-
Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30 with 90 others injured, officials say
A train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others as rescue operations completed by early evening, officials said.
-
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
Politics
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
-
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Sci-Tech
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
A renowned opera singer and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.
Business
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
Lifestyle
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Sports
-
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
-
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenceman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also includes the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the U.S. Classic
Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff.
Autos
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.