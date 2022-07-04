Russia tries to press its offensive into Ukraine's east

'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe life on eastern front

Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russia is waging a fierce offensive, describe life during what has turned into a gruelling war of attrition as apocalyptic.

Ukrainian platoon commander Mariia rests in a trench in a position in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

