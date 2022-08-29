Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held Sept. 1-7 in various locations in Russia's Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops, over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.
The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and will engage troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.
The ministry said that units of Russian Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.
While first announcing the exercise last month, the Russian military emphasized that it's part of planned combat training that is continuing despite Moscow's military action in Ukraine. It hasn't disclosed the number of troops engaged in what the Kremlin calls the "special military operation" there.
The ministry noted that as part of the manoeuvres, the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan will "practice joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas."
The drills reflect increasing defence ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. China has pointedly refused to criticize Russia's action, blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has blasted punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the U.S. that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between U.S. support for Ukraine and Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, charging that both were part of alleged American efforts to foment global instability.
Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. Last year, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.
Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a "strategic partnership" between the former Communist rivals as both Moscow and Beijing face increasing tensions with the West.
Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can't be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defence capability.
While first announcing the drills last month, the Russian Defence Ministry emphasized that it's part of planned combat training that is continuing despite Moscow's military action in Ukraine. It hasn't disclosed the number of troops engaged in what the Kremlin calls the "special military operation" there.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Leaks and possible crack threaten to delay NASA moon launch
Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threatened to delay the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
Canada
-
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
Floods, drought, storms could cost Canada's economy $139 billion by 2050: report
Floods, droughts and major storms that wash out highways, damage buildings and affect power grids could cost Canada's economy $139 billion over the next 30 years, a new climate-based analysis predicts.
-
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
World
-
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
-
U.S. sails warships through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosi visit
The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy.
-
Dutch police: 6 dead after truck hit community barbecue
The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.
-
Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate
Brazil's main presidential candidates took their gloves off on Sunday and laid into each other in the first presidential debate for the October general election with accusations of corruption and threats to democracy.
-
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in seemingly random shootings
Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.
-
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
'It's not okay': Former Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna reflects on harassment facing women politicians
Catherine McKenna, a former Liberal cabinet minister who was often the target of harassment during her time in office, responded Sunday to a video of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland facing verbal abuse in Alberta, stating that intimidation and attacks need to be addressed.
Health
-
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
-
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
State health officials in New York are warning of expanding 'community spread' of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.
-
Pfizer asks EU drug regulator to OK tweaked COVID vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech have asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize their updated coronavirus booster vaccine that includes the most recent omicron subvariants.
Sci-Tech
-
Leaks and possible crack threaten to delay NASA moon launch
Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threatened to delay the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
-
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
-
'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket
The ashes of the late trailblazing 'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket by United Launch Alliance later this year.
Entertainment
-
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
-
Jack Harlow, Johnny Depp make mark at MTV Video Music Awards
Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float above the audience as the Moon Man.
-
Gwen Stefani makes surprise appearance at N.B. country music festival
Singer Gwen Stefani surprised concertgoers in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday night.
Business
-
Global shares fall after Fed rate comments, Wall Street drop
Global shares declined Monday after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation.
-
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
-
High-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Two high-rise apartment towers in India were levelled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground.
Lifestyle
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
Sports
-
South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson
South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship by one stroke.
-
Rory McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and US$18M
Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time.
-
Mickey Mantle card breaks record as sports memorabilia soar
A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for US$12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.
Autos
-
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.