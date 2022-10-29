Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world "hunger games."
The Russian Defence Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons.
The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports.
-
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News
- Get the CTV News App now for breaking news alerts and all the top stories
The UN chief said the grain deal -- brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July -- helps "to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," his spokesman said.
UN officials were in touch with Russian authorities over the announced suspension.
"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people," said Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian move "predictable." He accused Moscow of "blockading" ships carrying grain since September. Currently, he said, 176 vessels are backed up at sea, carrying more than 2 million tons of food.
"This is a transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine in Africa and Asia," Zelenskyy said Saturday in his nightly video address. He called for a tough response against Russia from international bodies like the UN and the G20.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, accused Russia of playing "hunger games" by imperiling global food shipments.
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused British specialists of being involved in the alleged attack by drones on Russian ships in Crimea. Britain's Defence Ministry had no immediate comment on the claim.
"In connection with the actions of Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, directed, among other things, against Russian ships that ensure the functioning of the humanitarian corridor in question (which cannot be qualified otherwise than as a terrorist attack), the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the Black Sea initiative, and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period," the Russian statement said.
Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure said that Ukraine has never threatened the Black Sea grain corridor which "is exclusively humanitarian in nature," and would continue to try to keep shipments going. It said since the first ship left Odesa on Aug. 1, more than 9 million tons of food have been exported, including more than 5 million tons to African and Asian countries. As part of the UN World Food Program, it said, 190 thousand tons of wheat have been sent to countries where there is hunger.
Russia also requested a meeting Monday of the UN Security Council because of the alleged attack on the Black Sea Fleet and the security of the grain corridor, said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy representative to the UN
Russia's agriculture minister said Moscow stands ready to "fully replace Ukrainian grain and deliver supplies at affordable prices to all interested countries." In remarks carried by the state Rossiya 24 TV channel, Dmitry Patrushev said Moscow was prepared to "supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to the poorest countries free of charge in the next four months," with the help of Turkey.
Earlier Saturday, Ukraine and Russia offered differing versions on the Crimea drone attack in which at least one Russian ship suffered damage in Sevastopol, a key port on the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a minesweeper had "minor damage" during an alleged pre-dawn Ukrainian attack on navy and civilian vessels docked in Sevastopol, which hosts the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The ministry claimed Russian forces had "repelled" 16 attacking drones.
The governor of the Sevastopol region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, claimed the port saw a "massive attack" by air and sea drones. He provided no evidence, saying all video would be seized for security reasons.
But an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry claimed that "careless handling of explosives" had caused blasts on four warships in Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram that the vessels included a frigate, a landing ship and a ship that carried cruise missiles used in a deadly July attack on a western Ukrainian city.
In other developments on Saturday, Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in Ukraine's southern Kherson region and stripped the facilities of medical equipment, Ukrainian officials said as their forces fought to retake the province.
Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied region have urged civilians to leave the city of Kherson, the region's capital -- and reportedly joined the tens of thousands who have fled to other Russia-held areas.
Zelenskyy said the Russians were "dismantling the entire health care system" in Kherson and other occupied areas.
"The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances. just everything," Zelenskyy said.
Kherson is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and where he subsequently declared martial law. The others are Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
As Kyiv's forces sought gains in the south, Russia kept up its shelling and missile attacks in the country's east. Three more civilians died and eight more were wounded in the Donetsk region, as Russian soldiers try to capture the city of Bakhmut, an important target in Russia's stalled eastern offensive.
Russian shelling also hit an industrial building in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region.
In the latest prisoner exchange, 50 Ukrainian soldiers, including two former defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and two civilians were released Saturday as part of a swap with Russia, who received 50 Russian soldiers, both sides reported.
Correction
This version has been corrected to show the Russian Defence Ministry said one ship, not two, was slightly damaged in Crimea port.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Alberta premier looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Canada
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
-
'A weapon to target Chinese overseas': So-called police stations allegedly target foreign nationals
An indictment has been unsealed by a U.S. judge in Brooklyn that alleges seven defendants on behalf of the People's Republic of China spent years harassing, threatening, surveilling and intimidating a U.S. resident to return to China.
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Families of Flight 752 form Canada-wide 'human chain' to support Iran protests
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of coordinated protests in cities across Canada.
-
Alberta premier looking to block future mask mandates in schools
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
World
-
What to know about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington.
-
Poland chooses U.S to build its first nuclear power plant
Poland has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build the central European country's first nuclear power plant, part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence.
-
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
-
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote following an acrimonious face-to-face debate.
Politics
-
Families of Flight 752 form Canada-wide 'human chain' to support Iran protests
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of coordinated protests in cities across Canada.
-
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
On Friday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With his cross-examination expected to take place on Monday, here are some key quotes from his much-anticipated testimony, under questioning from commission counsel.
-
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Health
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Ontario mom fundraises nearly $80,000 for 20-month-old son's rare neuromuscular condition
Toba Cooper wanted something different for her birthday this year: to raise money to find a cure for her youngest son.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's first real test with Twitter as elections loom in U.S., Brazil
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
Entertainment
-
Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
-
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
-
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Business
-
Musk's first real test with Twitter as elections loom in U.S., Brazil
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.
-
Urgent recommendation calls for inspection of Canadian-made De Havilland Otter planes
Aviation regulators in Canada and the United States are being urged to order the immediate inspection of a type of Canadian-built float plane involved in a deadly crash in Washington state.
-
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?
Lifestyle
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
-
Ontario mom fundraises nearly $80,000 for 20-month-old son's rare neuromuscular condition
Toba Cooper wanted something different for her birthday this year: to raise money to find a cure for her youngest son.
-
Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste
As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. But they acknowledge their efforts are only making a small dent and say more fundamental changes are needed.
Sports
-
Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final
Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday.
-
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
Autos
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday.
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.