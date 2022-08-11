Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine
The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty -- if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
Over the following days, about a dozen or so left the prison, according to a woman whose boyfriend is serving a sentence there. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals, she said her boyfriend wasn't among the volunteers, although with years left on his sentence, he "couldn't not think about it."
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Russian journalist detained, charged over war criticism
- WATCH: Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on inflation, Ukraine and China
As Russia continues to suffer losses in its invasion of Ukraine, now nearing its sixth month, the Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization -- a move that could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. That has led instead to a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up the manpower shortage.
This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of Russian soldiers are refusing to fight and trying to quit the military.
"We're seeing a huge outflow of people who want to leave the war zone -- those who have been serving for a long time and those who have signed a contract just recently," said Alexei Tabalov, a lawyer who runs the Conscript's School legal aid group.
The group has seen an influx of requests from men who want to terminate their contracts, "and I personally get the impression that everyone who can is ready to run away," Tabalov said in an interview with The Associated Press. "And the Defence Ministry is digging deep to find those it can persuade to serve."
Although the Defence Ministry denies that any "mobilization activities" are taking place, authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment. Billboards and public transit ads in various regions proclaim, "This is The Job," urging men to join the professional army. Authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers in some cities, including one at the site of a half marathon in Siberia in May.
Regional administrations are forming "volunteer battalions" that are promoted on state television. The business daily Kommersant counted at least 40 such entities in 20 regions, with officials promising volunteers monthly salaries ranging from the equivalent of US$2,150 to nearly $5,500, plus bonuses.
The AP saw thousands of openings on job search websites for various military specialists.
The British military said this week that Russia had formed a major new ground force called the 3rd Army Corps from "volunteer battalions," seeking men up to age 50 and requiring only a middle-school education, while offering "lucrative cash bonuses" once they are deployed to Ukraine.
But complaints also are surfacing in the media that some aren't getting their promised payments, although those reports can't be independently verified.
In early August, Tabalov said he began receiving multiple requests for legal help from reservists who have been ordered to take part in a two-month training in areas near the border with Ukraine.
The recruitment of prisoners has been going on in recent weeks in as many as seven regions, said Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Gulagu.net prisoner rights group, citing inmates and their relatives that his group had contacted.
It's not the first time that authorities have used such a tactic, with the Soviet Union employing "prisoner battalions" during the Second World War.
Nor is Russia alone. Early in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised amnesty to military veterans behind bars if they volunteered to fight, although it remains unclear if anything came out of it.
In the current circumstances, Osechkin said, it isn't the Defence Ministry that's recruiting prisoners -- instead, it was Russia's shadowy private military force, the Wagner Group.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as "Putin's chef" because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin and reportedly Wagner's manager and financier, brushed aside reports that he personally visited prisons to recruit convicts, in a written statement released by his representatives this month. Prigozhin, in fact, denies he has any ties to Wagner, which reportedly has sent military contractors to places like Syria and sub-Saharan Africa.
According to Osechkin, prisoners with military or law enforcement experience were initially offered to go to Ukraine, but that later was extended to inmates with varying backgrounds. He estimated that as of late July, about 1,500 might have applied, lured by promises of big salaries and eventual pardons.
Now, he added, many of those volunteers -- or their families -- are contacting him and seeking to get out of their commitments, telling him: "I really don't want to go."
According to the woman whose boyfriend is serving his sentence at the penal colony in St. Petersburg, the offers to leave the prison are "a glimmer of hope" for freedom. But she said he told her that of 11 volunteers, eight died in Ukraine. She added that one of the volunteers expressed regret for his decision and doesn't believe he will return alive.
Her account couldn't be independently verified, but was in line with multiple reports by independent Russian media and human rights groups.
According to those groups and military lawyers, some soldiers and law enforcement officers have refused deployment to Ukraine or are trying to return home after a few weeks or months of fighting.
Media reports about some troops refusing to fight in Ukraine started surfacing in the spring, but rights groups and lawyers only began talking about the number of refusals reaching the hundreds last month.
In mid-July, the Free Buryatia Foundation reported that about 150 men were able to terminate their contracts with the Defense Ministry and returned from Ukraine to Buryatia, a region in eastern Siberia that borders Mongolia.
Some of the servicemen are facing repercussions. Tabalov, the legal aid lawyer, said about 80 other soldiers who sought to nullify their contracts were detained in the Russian-controlled town of Bryanka in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, according to their relatives. Last week, he said that the Bryanka detention center was shut down because of the media attention.
But the parent of one officer who was detained after trying to get out of his contract told the AP this week that some are still being detained elsewhere in the region. The parent asked not to be identified out of safety concerns.
Tabalov said a serviceman can terminate his contract for a compelling reason -- normally not difficult -- although the decision is usually up to his commander. But he added: "In the conditions of hostilities, not a single commander would acknowledge anything like that, because where would they find people to fight?"
Alexandra Garmazhapova, head of the Free Buryatia Foundation, told the AP that soldiers and their relatives complain of commanders tearing up termination notices and threatening "refuseniks" with prosecution. As of late July, the foundation said it had received hundreds of requests from soldiers seeking to end their contracts.
"I'm getting messages every day," Garmazhapova said.
Tabalov said some soldiers complain that they were deceived about where they were going and didn't expect to end up in a war zone, while others are exhausted from fighting and unable to continue.
Rarely, if at all, did they appear motivated by antiwar convictions, the lawyer said.
Russia will continue to face problems with soldiers refusing to fight, military analyst Michael Kofman said, but one shouldn't underestimate Russia's ability to "muddle through ... with half-measures."
"They're going to have a lot of people who are quitting or have people who basically don't want to deploy," said Kofman, director of the Virginia-based Russia Studies Program at the Center for Naval Analyses, on a recent podcast. "And they've employed a lot of measures to try to keep people in line. But ultimately, there's not that much that they can do."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
Mask mandates return in New Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise
The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.
North Korea claims victory over COVID-19, blames Seoul for outbreak
In a striking speech before thousands of North Koreans, leader Kim Jong Un's sister said he suffered a fever while guiding the country to victory over the coronavirus. She blamed rival South Korea for the outbreak and vowed 'deadly' retaliation.
Canada
-
More Canadians report strong attachment to their language than to Canada: poll
A new survey finds more Canadians report a strong attachment to their primary language than to other markers of identity, including the country they call home.
-
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
-
Aid shipment to Afghanistan cancelled due to anti-terrorist law
Two containers of food bound for Afghanistan have been cancelled by a Canada-based aid agency because of a law banning any dealings with the Taliban.
-
Police seize handguns, drugs in alleged Ontario, U.S. criminal takedown
Police in Ontario say they have taken down a criminal network they allege trafficked cocaine and fentanyl and smuggled guns into Canada from the U.S.
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
-
Canadian parents among least likely to take active role in protecting kids from cyberbullying: global survey
A new global study by computer security software company McAfee has found that 60 per cent of Canadian children as young as 10 have experienced some form of cyberbullying.
World
-
China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'
China on Thursday renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy 'wishful thinking' and launched its own military exercises.
-
Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47
The death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants has risen to 47, after a man died from wounds sustained during the violence, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday.
-
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder former Trump adviser
An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton in presumed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed the country's most powerful general, offering US$300,000 to 'eliminate' the Trump administration official, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
-
Donald Trump's bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
The GOP response to the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Florida estate this week was an especially stark example of how the party is keeping Trump nearby.
-
Blinken in Rwanda to discuss Congo tensions, human rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Rwanda, the last stop on his three-nation tour of Africa where he has articulated Washington's new strategy for engaging with sub-Saharan African nations as 'equal partners.'
-
Ukraine wants donors to give more money to 'stop Russia'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western nations Thursday to provide more money to help Ukraine's military keep fighting nearly 5 1/2 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Politics
-
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups
More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items but Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he's confident the attempt will fail.
Health
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines
Africa's public health agency says the continent of 1.3 billion people still does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine, but "very advanced discussions" are underway with at least two partners.
-
London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found
Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists to present 60-metre-long open letter to feds demanding raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
Social media offers parents more controls. But do they help?
As concerns about social media's harmful effects on teens continue to rise, platforms from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram are bolting on new features they say will make their services safer and more age appropriate. But the changes rarely address the elephant in the the room -- the algorithms pushing endless content that can drag anyone, not just teens, into harmful rabbit holes.
-
WhatsApp will start rolling out two big changes to all users this month
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Entertainment
-
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
-
Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case
Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who's accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case.
-
U.S. Disney+ ad-free subscription cost to rise by 38% in December
Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch Disney+ without ads, as more viewers switch to what CEO Bob Chapek described as the 'best value in streaming.'
Business
-
World shares mostly gain after Wall Street hits 3-month highs
World shares were mixed Thursday after Wall Street benchmarks closed at three-month highs as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July.
-
Mint to unveil coin commemorating Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a special coin celebrating late music legend Oscar Peterson.
-
Metro faces ongoing worker shortage, higher overtime pay to keep grocery stores open
Workers at Metro Inc. are putting in overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
-
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
-
'I think we can retire': Toronto man wins $6 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Toronto man who’s been playing the lottery since the late '70s is set to retire after he won big in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
Sports
-
'Thank you. I love all of you': Serena Williams plays final match in Canada
Serena Williams exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
-
Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez out of National Bank Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday.
-
Nick Kyrgios beats top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Montreal
Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.