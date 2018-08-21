Russia shows off flamethrowers, exoskeletons, new jet at military show
A man, left, wears a working sample of a passive exoskeleton combat gear, next to a mannequin dressed in a prototype of an active exoskeleton combat gear presented by the Russian Rostec company during the International Military Technical Forum Army-2018 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:39PM EDT
MOSCOW -- Russia on Monday displayed its latest weapons at a military show aimed at attracting more foreign customers.
President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Army 2018 show that it reflects the "huge potential" of Russian military industries and will serve as a platform for military co-operation with other countries.
The show, held at a shooting range just outside of Moscow, features Russia's latest fighter jet, the Su-57, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapon and the Armata battle tank among other new weapons. It also features robotic systems.
The event will involve flyovers by the air force's aerobatic squadrons and displays of new army weapons in action.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized that most new weapons at the show have proven their worth during the Syrian campaign. "They demonstrate the latest achievements of our industries and science," he said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Jury in Manafort trial: What if we can't agree on 1 count?
- Russia shows off flamethrowers, exoskeletons, new jet at military show
- Michael Flynn not yet ready to be sentenced, prosecutors say
- At emotional Korean reunions, genuine talk often impossible
- Trump plans intense cross-U.S. tour to promote Republicans for midterms