Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure

BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far

Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.

90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.

