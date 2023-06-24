Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow before abruptly reversing course will move to neighbouring Belarus and not face prosecution, the Kremlin said Saturday, as part of a deal to defuse a crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
The charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped and the troops who joined him also will not be prosecuted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced, and fighters from his Wagner Group who did not take part in the uprising will be offered contracts by the Defence Ministry.
Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege, whose forces seized a key military facility in southern Russia before advancing on the capital. In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a "betrayal" and "treason."
In allowing Prigozhin and his forces to go free, Peskov said Putin's "highest goal" was "to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results."
Moscow had braced for the arrival of the Wagner forces by erecting checkpoints with armoured vehicles and troops on the city's southern edge. Red Square was shut down, and the mayor urged motorists to stay off some roads.
But after the deal was struck, Prigozhin announced that while his men were just 200 kilometres from Moscow, he had decided to retreat to avoid "shedding Russian blood." His troops were ordered back to their field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian regular soldiers.
Prigozhin has demanded the ouster of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, long the target of his withering criticism for his conduct of the war in Ukraine. On Friday, he accused forces under Shoigu's command of attacking Wagner camps and killing "a huge number of our comrades." The Defence Ministry has denied this.
Prigozhin did not say whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand. Peskov said the issue could not have been discussed during the negotiations, which were conducted by the president of Belarus, and is the "exclusive prerogative of the commander in chief."
If Putin were to agree to Shoigu's ouster, it could be politically damaging for the president after he branded Prigozhin a backstabbing traitor.
Early Saturday, Prigozhin's private army appeared to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles (over 1,000 kilometres) south of Moscow, which runs Russian operations in Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.
A nighttime video from the city posted on Russian messaging app channels showed people cheering Wagner troops as they left Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin was seen riding one of the vehicles, and people greeted him and some ran to shake his hand as he lowered the window.
Wagner troops and equipment also were in Lipetsk province, about 360 kilometres south of Moscow.
Authorities declared a "counterterrorist regime" in Moscow and its surrounding region, enhancing security and restricting some movement. On the southern outskirts, troops erected checkpoints, arranged sandbags and set up machine guns. Crews dug up sections of highways to slow the march.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned that traffic could be restricted in parts of the capital and declared Monday a non-working day for most residents.
The dramatic developments came exactly 16 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe's largest conflict since World War II, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and reduced cities to rubble.
Ukrainians hoped the Russian infighting would create opportunities for its army to take back territory seized by Russian forces.
Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that even with a deal, Putin's position has probably been weakened and "these events will have been of great comfort to the Ukrainian government and the military."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday, shortly before Prigozhin announced his retreat, that the march exposed weakness in the Kremlin and "showed all Russian bandits, mercenaries, oligarchs" that it is easy to capture Russian cities "and, probably, arsenals."
Switching into Russian in his daily video address, Zelenskyy said "the man from the Kremlin" was "very afraid." He repeated his calls for the West to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.
Prigozhin had vowed earlier that his fighters, whom he said number some 25,000, would not surrender because "we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy."
"Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland," he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.
He posted video of himself at the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and claimed his forces had taken control of the airfield and other military facilities in the city without any deaths or even "a single gunshot."
The short-lived rebellion came as Russia is "fighting the toughest battle for its future," Putin said, with the West piling sanctions on Moscow and arming Ukraine.
"The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us," Putin said.
State-controlled TV networks led their newscasts with Putin's statement and reported the tense situation in Rostov-on-Don. Broadcasters also carried statements from top Russian officials and lawmakers voicing support for Putin, condemning Prigozhin and urging him to back down.
Chechnyan strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who in the past has sided with Prigozhin in his criticisms of Russia's military, also expressed support for Putin's "every word."
"The mutiny needs to be suppressed," Kadyrov said.
Wagner troops have played a crucial role in the Ukraine war, capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, an area where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place. But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized the military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of munitions.
In announcing the rebellion, Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking the Wagner camps in Ukraine with rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery. He alleged that Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff, ordered the attacks following a meeting with Shoigu in which they decided to destroy the military contractor.
The Defence Ministry denied attacking the camps.
The 62-year-old Prigozhin, a former convict, has longstanding ties to Putin and won lucrative Kremlin catering contracts that earned him the nickname "Putin's chef."
He gained attention in the U.S. when he and a dozen other Russian nationals were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord ahead of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election victory. Wagner has sent military contractors to Libya, Syria, several African countries and eventually Ukraine.
The rebellion appeared likely to further hinder Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, as Kyiv's forces probed Russian defences in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.
Orysia Lutsevych, the head of the Ukraine Forum at the Chatham House think tank in London, said the infighting could create confusion and potential division among Russian military forces.
"Russian troops in Ukraine may well now be operating in a vacuum, without clear military instructions, and doubts about whom to obey and follow,” Lutsevych said. "This creates a unique and unprecedented military opportunity for the Ukrainian army."
Western countries monitored developments closely. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his counterparts in the other G7 countries and the European Union's foreign affairs representative, his spokesman said, adding that Blinken "reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change."
Latvia and Estonia, two NATO countries that border Russia, said they were increasing security at their borders.
------
Associated Press writer Danica Kirka in London contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
The latest on the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
The head of the private Russian military company Wagner will move to neighbouring Belarus as part of deal to defuse rebellion tensions and the criminal case against him will be closed, the Kremlin said Saturday.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's incident response group is meeting today to discuss the latest developments in Russia.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
Feds and provinces need to offer more EV incentives to consumers to compete with U.S.: GM
The president of General Motors Canada says she'd like to see the provincial and federal governments offer more consistent incentives to people hoping to purchase electric vehicles to compete with the options in the United States, and to increase the adoption rate for those types of vehicles.
Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's generals, has long ties to Putin
Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia's war in Ukraine.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canada
-
Advocates 'upset' by difference in response to missing sub, migrant shipwreck tragedies
As the world watched the saga of a missing submersible carrying five well-to-do tourists unfold this week, some advocates in Canada couldn’t help but feel upset that a ship carrying hundreds of poor migrants that recently sank off the coast of Greece didn’t attract the same attention.
-
Funnel clouds, heavy rain warning in effect in Toronto
A weather advisory warning of the possibility of funnel clouds developing this afternoon and evening is in effect in Ontario.
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Canada signs agreement with U.S. on wildfire co-operation
Canada signed an arrangement with the U.S. on Friday, aiming to strengthen their co-operation to provide mutual aid against wildfires.
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer get letter grades
All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.
World
-
Separatist group claims suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan, 1 police killed, 5 wounded
A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.
-
Live updates: Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
The latest on the armed rebellion declared by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
-
Advocates 'upset' by difference in response to missing sub, migrant shipwreck tragedies
As the world watched the saga of a missing submersible carrying five well-to-do tourists unfold this week, some advocates in Canada couldn’t help but feel upset that a ship carrying hundreds of poor migrants that recently sank off the coast of Greece didn’t attract the same attention.
-
Pakistan accuses Indian troops of killing 2 civilians in cross-border incident in Kashmir
Indian troops fired without provocation across the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistani Kashmir on Saturday, killing two civilians and injuring another, Pakistan's military said.
-
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100 per cent knew this was going to happen'
In the wake of the Titan's fatal implosion near the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday, some people who embarked on the company's deep-sea expeditions described experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy and look back on their decision to dive as 'a bit naive.'
-
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
A Palestinian assailant opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank on Saturday before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, throwing stones and setting fire to homes.
Politics
-
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's incident response group is meeting today to discuss the latest developments in Russia.
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Feds and provinces need to offer more EV incentives to consumers to compete with U.S.: GM
The president of General Motors Canada says she'd like to see the provincial and federal governments offer more consistent incentives to people hoping to purchase electric vehicles to compete with the options in the United States, and to increase the adoption rate for those types of vehicles.
Health
-
Global diabetes cases could soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, new study says
The number of people living with diabetes will double worldwide in the next 30 years, according to a new global study.
-
U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents
U.S. officials released an intelligence report Friday that rejected some points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab, instead reiterating that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began.
-
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Anderson's couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men's fashion week
A sparkling mist of water from towering fountains cooled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe's show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.
-
Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star
The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as 'America's little brother' for his role on the hit family dramedy 'Eight is Enough.'
-
Directors Guild of America votes to ratify new contract with studios
Members of the Directors Guild of America voted to approve a new three-year contract with studios Friday, with 87 per cent of membership voting in favor of the deal.
Business
-
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
-
Tennessee, Kentucky battery plants for Ford electric vehicles on track for $9.2B federal loan
Ford Motors to receive up to a US$9.2 billion federal loan for electric vehicles' battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky. This would be the biggest award under the U.S. Department of Energy's loan program.
-
New receipt checks at Loblaw-owned stores raising eyebrows, concerns about racial profiling
A new sign popping up at Loblaw-owned stores across the country is raising eyebrows and concerns about possible racial profiling.
Lifestyle
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
-
Toronto rapper Top5 releases music video from jail while awaiting murder trial
Ontario's Solicitor General is trying to figure out how a man awaiting trail on a first-degree murder charge was able to record part of a music video inside his jail cell.
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
Sports
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labour deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she's confident the Canadian women's national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women's World Cup.
-
Wolves captain Neves joins Saudi Arabia exodus after $59.7m Al-Hilal move
Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves has become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of 47 million pounds ($59.7 million).
-
Four players suspended after hostile soccer game between US and Mexico
Four players have been suspended after last week’s bad-tempered soccer match between the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Mexico, which was marred by pushing and shoving between the two teams.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.