Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters and striking Crimea, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties when the drones struck two nonresidential buildings. The Defence Ministry claimed that the military jammed both attacking drones, forcing them to crash.
Russian media reported that one of the drones fell on the Komsomolsky highway near Moscow's center, shattering shop windows and damaged the roof of a house just about 200 meters (just over 200 yards) away from the towering riverside Defence Ministry building. The ministry's main headquarters has Pantsyr air defence ystems placed on the roof.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the drone targeted the Defence Ministry's headquarters, which is located 2.7 kilometres (1.7 miles) away from the Kremlin, or was heading to some other target in central Moscow.
Another drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors -- more visible damage compared to earlier drone strikes on the Russian capital.
Emergency workers were inspecting the damage and traffic was halted on sections of highways where the drones fell.
Ukrainian authorities didn't immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.
In the previous attack on July 4, the Russian military said four of the five drones were downed by air defences on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down. The raid prompted authorities to temporarily restrict flights at Moscow's Vnukovo airport and divert flights to two other Moscow airports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted Monday that "the intensity of attempts to attack our regions with drones has grown."
"So measures are being taken, a very intense daily 24-hour work is underway," Peskov said, without offering any details about whether Russia's air defence systems have been enhanced because of the increased attacks.
Russian authorities said that another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in northern Crimea and forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway crossing the Black Sea peninsula that was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. Railway traffic was restored several hours later.
The Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that authorities also ordered the evacuation of several villages within a five-kilometre (three-mile) radius of the depot that was hit.
Aksyonov said the military shot down or jammed 11 attacking drones, while the Defence Ministry claimed later that 11 of the 17 attacking drones were jammed and crashed into the Black Sea and another three were shot down.
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's digital transformation minister, noted on his messaging app channel that Monday's drone attacks on Moscow and Crimea signalled that Russia's electronic warfare means and air defences are "less and less able to protect the skies of the invaders," adding that "there will be more of it."
Ukrainska Pravda reported that the drone attack on Moscow was a special operation by Ukrainian military intelligence.
On Saturday, a previous drone attack on Crimea hit another ammunition depot, sending huge plumes of black smoke skyward and also forcing the evacuation of residents,
Russian forces, meanwhile, struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday, wounding seven people and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine's military reported downing three of the attacking drones.
The strike was the latest in a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. The Kremlin has described the strikes as retribution for last week's Ukrainian strike on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum via video link over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the bridge a legitimate target for Ukraine, noting that Russia has used it to ferry military supplies and it must be "neutralized."
Since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal a week ago amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories, Russia has launched repeated attacks on Odesa, a key hub for exporting grain.
On Sunday, at least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on Odesa that severely damaged 25 landmarks across the city, including the Transfiguration Cathedral.
UNESCO strongly condemned the attack on the cathedral and other heritage sites and said it will send a mission in coming days to assess damage. Odesa's historic center was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site earlier this year, and the agency said the Russian attacks contradict Moscow's pledge to take precautions to spare World Heritage sites in Ukraine.
The Russian military denied that it targeted the Transfiguration Cathedral, claiming without offering evidence that it was likely struck by a Ukrainian air defence missile. Peskov on Monday echoed that claim, insisting without any evidence that the accusations against Russia "are an absolute lie."
Overall, a total of 10 people have been wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian officials.
In addition to those injured in the Odesa region, one civilian was wounded during the shelling of 24 towns and villages in the partially occupied Kherson region, while another was wounded in artillery fire close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine's presidential office said.
A 70-year-old woman was also reportedly wounded after FAB-250 guided aerial bombs were dropped on the village of Kucherivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Calls for residential school abuse records to be re-examined for names of deceased
Geraldine Shingoose was shocked when she opened a report probing what should be done to protect potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools for Indigenous children.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Canada
-
Calls for residential school abuse records to be re-examined for names of deceased
Geraldine Shingoose was shocked when she opened a report probing what should be done to protect potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools for Indigenous children.
-
Municipal offices across Halifax closed today as crews repair damage from heavy rains
Municipal offices across Halifax will be closed today as emergency crews work to repair damage caused by extensive rainfalls over the weekend.
-
'Extreme heat can be fatal': B.C. coroner investigating 3 recent heat deaths
As the province continues to see more broken heat records, the BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths where hyperthermia is suspected as the cause this year, CTV News has learned.
-
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
-
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
World
-
U.S. sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea
A nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea's military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.
-
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters and striking Crimea, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
-
India's Parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in remote state
India's Parliament was disrupted for a third day Monday by opposition protests over ethnic clashes in a remote northeastern state in which more than 130 people have been killed since May.
-
Fire still blazing on the Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more erupt across the country
Firefighters were struggling through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far.
-
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
-
Spain at risk of political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM Sanchez
Spain appears headed for political gridlock after Sunday's inconclusive national elections left parties on both the right and left without a clear path toward forging a new government.
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
-
Poor eyesight is a barrier for long-term space missions. So what causes it?
A recent study suggests that poor eyesight is one of the key barriers for humans on long-duration space explorations, but new technology like virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help test astronauts' eyesight while in space and come up with solutions to this problem.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
-
'My dreams have come true': B.C. drag clown Jimbo crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Victoria-based drag performer Jimbo has been crowned the winner of the eighth season of the popular reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
-
The 1975 cancels its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after band's same-sex kiss controversy in Malaysia
British pop rock band The 1975 announced on Sunday it was cancelling its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival in the wake of the band's lead singer slamming the country's anti-gay laws and kissing a male bandmate during their performance.
Business
-
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
-
Musk says Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird, changes could come as early as Monday
Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an 'X' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for US$44 billion last year.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
Lifestyle
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
Sports
-
Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organizers announced on Sunday.
-
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling's most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Elysees.
-
Russia's Zvonareva banned from entering Poland for WTA 250 tournament
Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country's Ministry of the Interior says. She was to participate in a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.