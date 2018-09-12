

The Associated Press





CHITA, Russia -- Russia's defence minister says Moscow and Beijing intend to regularly conduct joint war games similar to the massive ones being held this week.

Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Fenghe, on Wednesday visited the Tsugol firing range in eastern Siberia where nearly 300,000 Russian troops and about 3,200 Chinese troops are participating in joint exercises.

The weeklong Vostok (East) 2018 manoeuvrs launched Tuesday span vast expanses of Siberia and the Far East, the Arctic and the Pacific Oceans. They involve 1,000 Russian aircraft and 36,000 tanks.

China sent 900 combat vehicles and 30 aircraft to join the drills at Tsugol. The significant deployment reflects its shift toward a full-fledged military alliance with Russia amid tensions with the United States. Mongolia also has sent a military contingent.