World

    • Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list. Here's why

    Taliban leaders attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Taliban leaders attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
    Share

    Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.

    "This is a country that is next to us, and one way or another we communicate with them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    "We need to resolve pressing issues, this also requires dialog, so in this regard we communicate with them like practically everyone else - they are the de facto authority in Afghanistan."

    Peskov did not elaborate on the "pressing issues," but Russia suffered its deadliest attack for 20 years last month when gunmen stormed a concert hall outside Moscow, killing at least 144 people.

    Islamic State militants claimed responsbility and U.S. officials said they had intelligence that it was the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan, that was responsible. Russia has said it is also investigating a Ukrainian link, something Kyiv and the United States have strongly rejected.

    The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 after the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces, but have remained until now on a list of organizations that Russia designates as terrorist.

    (Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Angus MacSwan)

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News