World

    • Russia says it has swapped 195 POWs with Ukraine

    In this photo taken from video released by Russian Investigative Committee on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, an investigator walks in a field where a Russian military transport crashed a day earlier near Yablonovo, in the Belgorod region of Russia. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP, File) In this photo taken from video released by Russian Investigative Committee on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, an investigator walks in a field where a Russian military transport crashed a day earlier near Yablonovo, in the Belgorod region of Russia. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP, File)
    Share
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Russia's Defence Ministry says Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 195 prisoners of war each.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the swap was conducted on Wednesday.

    The announcement came a week after Russia alleged that Ukrainian forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs.

    The Defense Ministry said that missiles fired from across the border brought down the transport plane in Russia's Belgorod region on Jan. 24. Local authorities in Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, said the crash killed all 74 people on board, including six crew members and three Russian servicemen.

    Ukrainian officials confirmed last week that a prisoner swap was due to happen that day but said it had been called off.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about human brain implants

    If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's economy sees growth in key industries

    Canada's manufacturing sector marked a 0.9 per cent increase in November, according to a Statistics Canada gross domestic product report released Wednesday, along with rebounds in wholesale, transportation, oil and gas extraction.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News