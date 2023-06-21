Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine
Two drones were brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said Wednesday, in what could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv's most recent counteroffensive.
The wreckage of a third drone was found about 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from the site of the crash, Russian media reported. No damage or casualties were reported.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it was "an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack" by "the Kyiv regime" on its facilities in the Moscow region, adding in a statement that all three drones were brought down by radio-electronic means.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News
- Get the CTV News App now for breaking news alerts and all the top stories
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
Ukraine, which usually doesn't confirm attacks on Russian soil, made no immediate comment about the downed drones. Previously, Ukrainian officials have emphasized the country's right to strike any target in response to Russia's invasion and war that started in February 2022.
In December, Moscow claimed it had shot down drones that targeted military air bases in the Saratov and Ryazan regions in western Russia.
Other drones have reportedly flown deep into Russia multiple times. Since February, when a UJ-22 crashed 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly approached the Russian capital.
Last month, a drone attack jolted the Russian capital, though it caused only slight damage, in what appeared to be one of Kyiv's deepest and most daring strikes into Russia. It was the second reported strike on Moscow that month after Russian authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin.
At that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's air defence "worked in a satisfactory way," but added it was "clear what we need to do to plug the gaps" in the system.
Meanwhile, train traffic was disrupted on the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to its Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov.
Aksyonov didn't say what caused the disruption, but some Russian media outlets reported that the rail lines were blown up overnight in apparent sabotage operations.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considers illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country aims to reclaim the peninsula in a counteroffensive that began in recent weeks.
In response to Ukraine's military threat using advanced weapons supplied by Western allies, Russia has in recent weeks expended "significant effort" on assembling "elaborate" defensive lines on the approaches to Crimea, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.
For the Kremlin, ensuring control of Crimea is "a top political priority," the ministry said in a tweet Wednesday. There is "intense fighting" in parts of southern Ukraine where Kyiv's forces are testing Russian defences, it added.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
China says Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'
China on Wednesday called comments by President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible.'
Canadian man convicted in U.S. mass-mailing fraud involving fake 'psychic' visions
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The latest on the missing Titanic sub, the search for two missing RCAF members continues, and the feds will implement a new Canada Disability Benefit.
Summer solstice brings druids, pagans and thousands of curious people to Stonehenge
A seemingly curious alliance of druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Canada
-
'That's reconciliation:' B.C. university waives tuition for local First Nation students
Students who are members of one of the seven First Nations whose traditional territories are home to Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will have their tuition and fees waived starting in the upcoming fall semester.
-
'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
One in four Canadians say they have been affected by wildfires this year: poll
More than one in four Canadians told a polling firm this week that they have been affected by the record-setting wildfires that have rocked much of Canada over the spring, and more than three in four say they think there are more fires now than in the past.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
As Canada's population reaches 40 million, non-permanent residents a growing share, study finds
Non-permanent residents (NPRs) represent a growing share of Canada's population, according to a new study by Statistics Canada based on the 2021 census.
World
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Missing Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning: officials
A growing number of ships and planes have joined the search for a submersible that has been missing since descending to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning.
-
China says Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'
China on Wednesday called comments by President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible.'
-
Modi to start U.S. visit with yoga on the UN lawn, a savvy and symbolic choice for India's leader
There will be plenty of time to discuss global tensions during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. this week. But he's starting his day Wednesday by highlighting a pursuit of inner tranquility.
-
Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine
Two drones were brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said Wednesday, in what could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv's most recent counteroffensive.
-
Canadian man convicted in U.S. mass-mailing fraud involving fake 'psychic' visions
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
Politics
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
-
Call public inquiry first, then Conservatives will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Senator Shugart cautions colleagues from becoming 'de facto' government opposition, calls for 'restraint'
If the Upper Chamber takes the concept of independence too far, senators may be setting themselves up to become a 'de facto opposition to the government,' non-affiliated Sen. Ian Shugart warned his colleagues on Tuesday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
Business
-
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
Foreign companies are shifting investments and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges, a business group said Wednesday.
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertising
Gannett has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space.
Lifestyle
-
Summer solstice brings druids, pagans and thousands of curious people to Stonehenge
A seemingly curious alliance of druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun.
-
New Brunswick Youth Orchestra showcased their talent at Carnegie Hall
NBYO, made up of 85 youth, just got back from the trip of a lifetime as they played a performance at Carnegie Hall
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
Sports
-
Beloved sportscaster Jamie Campbell 'sees life differently' following cancer diagnosis
Sportscaster Jamie Campbell has always been active. But he says he lives life with greater zest since being diagnosed with a common blood cancer in January 2021.
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
-
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to rally to win in 1st match at Queen's Club
Carlos Alcaraz's first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.