World

    • Russia says defence industry worker arrested for providing information to Poland

    Federal Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov attends the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and top security and law enforcement officials at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Federal Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov attends the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and top security and law enforcement officials at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    MOSCOW -

    Russia's domestic security agency said on Friday that it has arrested a Russian citizen for allegedly providing information to Poland about Moscow's defence industry production.

    In a statement, the Federal Security Service or FSB, said the person arrested is an employee of a "high-security enterprise" in the Penza region about 600 kilometres (370 miles) southeast of Moscow.

    The suspect had provided information to Poland's special services about the company's defence orders in exchange for assistance in obtaining permanent residence abroad, according to the statement.

    The FSB said a criminal case has been opened on charges that could bring up to eight years in prison if convicted.

    There was no immediate comment from Poland about the claim.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The U.S. and U.K. launch a massive retaliatory strike against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, South Africa formally accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent has died. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News