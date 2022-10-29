Russia said to be clearing Ukrainian hospitals in Kherson region
Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war.
Kremlin-installed authorities in the mostly Russian-occupied region previously urged civilians to leave the city of Kherson, the region's capital. The Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson also were reported this week to have joined tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance.
"The so-called evacuation of invaders from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, including from medical institutions, continues," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a morning update. "All equipment and medicines are being removed from Kherson hospitals."
The military's claims could not be independently verified. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address Friday that the Russians were "dismantling the entire health care system" in Kherson and other occupied areas.
"The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances. just everything," Zelenskyy said. "They put pressure on the doctors who still remained in the occupied areas for them to move to the territory of Russia."
Kherson is one of four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and where he subsequently declared martial law. The others are Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
Elsewhere on Saturday, at least one Russian ship suffered damage in a major port in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. Ukraine and Russia offered different versions of what happened and who was to blame.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a minesweeper received "minor damage" during an alleged Ukrainian attack on navy and civilian vessels docked in Sevastopol at 4:20 a.m. The city, Crimea's largest, hosts the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
The ministry said Russian forces had "repelled" 16 attacking drones. Earlier Saturday, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol reported an "ongoing" drone attack.
An adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry gave a conflicting account, claiming that that "careless handling of explosives" had caused blasts on four warships in Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram that the vessels included a frigate, a landing ship and a ship that carried cruise missiles used in a deadly July attack on a western Ukrainian city.
Neither side's claim could be immediately verified.
As Kyiv's forces sought gains in the south, Russia kept up shelling and missile attacks in the country's east, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. Three civilians died in the last day and eight more were wounded in the Donetsk region, which has again become a front-line hotspot as Russian soldiers try to capture the city of Bakhmut.
Western analysts have long identified Bakhmut as an important target in Russia's stalled eastern offensive. Capturing Bakhmut would pave the way for Moscow's forces to threaten Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the two largest Ukrainian-held cities remaining in the long-embattled Donbas region.
Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk province make up the Donbas. Pro-Russia separatists have controlled parts of both provinces since 2014.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russia's troops retreated last month and Ukrainian troops clawed back broad swaths of territory, Russian shelling overnight wounded three civilians, according to the region's Ukrainian governor.
Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram said that two women in their 40s and a 60-year-old man were wounded near Kupiansk, a town that served as a resupply hub for Russian forces in the region before Ukrainian troops regained control.
In neighboring Luhansk province, Gov. Serhii Haidai said late Friday that Ukrainian forces have shelled the entire length of the Kreminna-Svatove highway, where the Russians set up their main line of defense after their withdrawal from the Kharkiv region.
A Russian shelling attack Saturday also hit "critical infrastructure" in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian governor of the illegally annexed province said. Around a quarter of the region, including the local capital, also called Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian military control.
Writing on Telegram, Gov. Oleksandr Starukh later said an unspecified industrial building was struck and there were no casualties.
Political pressure for efforts to negotiate an end to the war are building in parts of western Europe. Zelenskyy had said his country won't negotiate with Russia as long as Moscow insists the annexed regions are Russian territory.
In remarks to Yale University students on Friday, the Ukrainian leader reiterated his unwillingness to negotiate with Putin's government because of its "disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."
In his nightly remarks, the Ukrainian leader noted that about 4 million Ukrainians live in areas subject to rolling blackouts following weeks of Russia targeting power plants and other infrastructure. He warned the emergency blackouts were possible elsewhere in Ukraine.
------
This version has been corrected to show the Russian Defense Ministry said one ship, not two, was slightly damaged in Crimea port.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
'A weapon to target Chinese overseas': So-called police stations allegedly target foreign nationals
An indictment has been unsealed by a U.S. judge in Brooklyn that alleges seven defendants on behalf of the People's Republic of China spent years harassing, threatening, surveilling and intimidating a U.S. resident to return to China.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Canada
-
'A weapon to target Chinese overseas': So-called police stations allegedly target foreign nationals
An indictment has been unsealed by a U.S. judge in Brooklyn that alleges seven defendants on behalf of the People's Republic of China spent years harassing, threatening, surveilling and intimidating a U.S. resident to return to China.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
-
Quebec judge grants interim injunction stopping McGill project over Mohawk concerns
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered a temporary halt to excavation work on a major McGill University project after an Indigenous group raised concerns about possible unmarked graves.
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
World
-
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
A 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad and the U.S. Defense Department said.
-
British Royal Navy investigating claims women bullied and sexually harassed on submarines
The head of Britain's Royal Navy said he is 'deeply disturbed' by allegations that female submariners were bullied and sexually harassed and has ordered an investigation.
-
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia's government said Saturday, as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
-
Hong Kong customs seize record meth haul worth $140 million
Hong Kong customs seized 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine in the city's biggest-ever meth bust, authorities said Saturday.
-
Russia said to be clearing Ukrainian hospitals in Kherson region
Russian troops moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials reported Saturday as their forces fought to retake a province overrun by invading soldiers early in the war.
-
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday.
Politics
-
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
-
Freeland presenting updated economic picture on Nov. 3
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an update on the state of the Canadian economy on Nov. 3.
-
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
On Friday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With his cross-examination expected to take place on Monday, here are some key quotes from his much-anticipated testimony, under questioning from commission counsel.
Health
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Oregon could be 1st state to make health-care a human right
Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health-care is a fundamental human right.
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
Sci-Tech
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Entertainment
-
EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
-
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
-
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Business
-
Urgent recommendation calls for inspection of Canadian-made De Havilland Otter planes
Aviation regulators in Canada and the United States are being urged to order the immediate inspection of a type of Canadian-built float plane involved in a deadly crash in Washington state.
-
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?
-
Poll reveals gaps in perception between parents and young adults on personal finance
Synopsis: A new poll conducted by RBC reveals that there are notable perception gaps among parents and young adults on personal finance.
Lifestyle
-
EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
-
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
The Colorado eight-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.
-
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
Sports
-
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
-
Canada Soccer addresses issue of workers' rights, inclusivity in World Cup host Qatar
Canada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup.
-
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Autos
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday.
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.