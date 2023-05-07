Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

'We started running': 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting

Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight and wounding seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.

