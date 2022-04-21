Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"For Russia, this would be the first major city that they have taken after 50 plus days of hard fighting," retired Maj.-Gen. David Fraser, a former commander of NATO forces in southern Afghanistan, told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday.
Russia has hoped to carve out a land bridge between itself and Crimea, the southeastern Ukrainian peninsula that was annexed by Russia in 2014. Fraser calls Mariupol "an important place for the Russians because it's the last piece of the puzzle they need for the land bridge between Crimea and Russia."
The last Ukrainian forces in the city are holding out inside of a steel plant. Putin has told his forces to seal off the plant "so that not even a fly comes through."
"This is old-age siege warfare now, where he's going to hold them off and try to starve them out and wait for them to come out with their hands up," Fraser said. "It is going to be absolute misery for the rest of the fighters. A lot of uncertainty of what's going to happen next."
Experts say Russia's military success in Mariupol is a significant asset to Putin's propaganda efforts at home. In an intelligence update, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence reported that Russia "likely desires to demonstrate significant success" ahead of May 9, recognized as "Victory Day" in Russia to commemorate the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.
"Putin is trying to show some victories and progress of what otherwise has been a disaster as a war effort," Fraser said. "It gives him some relief so he can now focus back on the Donbass area and to show the rest of Russia that he's going to win under his belt."
Aurel Braun, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Toronto, says the brutality of the Russian aggression has seen a surge ever since Putin appointed notorious Gen. Aleksandr Dvornikov to lead the invasion of Ukraine.
"Gen. Dvornikov has a reputation for committing atrocities in Syria. He was known as the Butcher of Syria, but he's much more methodical," Braun told CTV News Channel on Thursday.
"He is willing to starve people out. The Russians have not only engaged in aggression, but they have committed continuous atrocities. And this is what we see in areas that have been liberated by the Ukrainian forces," he added.
Now the attention turns to Donbas, the eastern Ukrainian region that had already been partially occupied by pro-Russia separatist forces since 2015. Russian officials for weeks have said capturing the whole of Donbas is the main goal of the war.
"The Russians, under a unified command now, are attacking across 480 kilometres (in Donbas) There's finding out where the weaknesses are in the Ukrainian defences," Fraser said.
The escalating conflict in the Donbas is prompting the U.S., Canada and other allies to send even more military aid. U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration would be sending a US$800 million military package that includes in heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also mentioned at a news conference on Wednesday that Canada would be sending heavy artillery to Ukraine after a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but was tight-lipped on any details regarding cost or the specific equipment.
If Putin is successful at taking Donbas, Braun believes he may send Russian forces back to northern Ukraine to try and regain positions there. But if the Ukrainians in the region are able to defeat the Russians, Bruans says the Russian leader " may be facing problems that he has never faced in his 22 years of rule."
"The military and the security services may begin to question his policies. They will understand at that stage, that he has led them to disaster," he said. "That will be a huge blow to his prestige and to his credibility.
With files from The Associated Press and CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello.
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?
Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Canada
-
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on police to investigate Victoria arson attack as hate crime
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says an arson attack on the home of a Ukrainian family in Victoria should be investigated as a hate crime.
-
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
-
Sharp rise in passport applications fuelling longer wait times: Service Canada
A resurging interest in travel has seen the number of Canadian passports issued over the past year more than triple, in some cases resulting in longer wait times, the latest figures from the federal government show.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia bars Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Russia's foreign ministry has announced that it has barred U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans from entering the country.
-
U.K. lawmakers OK probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies
British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
-
Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential election runoff explained
France's presidential election will be a rematch of the 2017 contest, when the far right's Marine Le Pen faced off against political newcomer Emmanuel Macron. Macron won that race by nearly two votes to one.
-
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank, triggering gunbattles. Clashes have broken out at a major site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims and rockets have been fired from Gaza. Here's a look at how we got here.
Politics
-
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
-
House of Commons set to welcome back public, lift COVID-19 ban on public visitors
The House of Commons says it is lifting a ban on public visits, introduced more than two years ago to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Health
-
U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children.
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
-
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard sought to undermine Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her Thursday by spending hours in court focused on the actor's drinking, drug use and texts he sent to friends -- including one about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
-
CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch
CNN's brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.
-
Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself
With more than 100 films, the 58-year-old Nicolas Cage has long been one of the most particular tastes in movies. Yet by being 'an amateur surrealist,' as he refers to himself, Cage has emerged as one of Hollywood's most widely loved stars.
Business
-
Is Elon buying Twitter? Musk says he's set with US$46.5B in financing
Elon Musk says he has lined up US$46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company's board to negotiate a deal.
-
CMHC expects home sales and price growth to remain elevated, but ease from highs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it expects home sales and the pace of price growth for them will remain elevated this year, but ease from their highs of 2021.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as base metals sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
-
Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT, Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams part of bid to buy Chelsea
The crowded field to buy Chelsea now features 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.
-
Retirement looms for Fury in homecoming fight against Whyte
So much comes out of Tyson Fury's mouth during fight week that it's hard to know which aspects to gloss over and what to take seriously from one of boxing's most colourful and controversial characters.
Autos
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.