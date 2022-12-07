Russia's Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Wednesday that his "special military operation" in Ukraine is taking longer than expected but said it has succeeded in seizing new territory and added that his country's nuclear weapons are deterring escalation of the conflict.
"Of course, it could be a lengthy process," Putin said of the more than 9-month-old war that began with Russia's invasion Feb. 24 and has displaced millions from their homes, and killed and wounded tens of thousands. Despite its length, he showed no signs of letting up, vowing to "consistently fight for our interests" and to "protect ourselves using all means available." He reiterated his claim that he had no choice but to send in troops, saying that for years, the West responded to Russia's security demands with "only spit in the face."
Speaking in a televised meeting in Russia with members of his Human Rights Council, Putin described the land gains as "a significant result for Russia," noting that the Sea of Azov "has become Russia's internal sea." In one of his frequent historic references to a Russian leader he admires, he added that "Peter the Great fought to get access" to that body of water.
After failing to take Kyiv due to fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russia seized broad swaths of southern Ukraine at the start of the invasion and captured the key Sea of Azov port of Mariupol in May after a nearly three-month siege. In September, Putin illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions even though his forces didn't completely control them: Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east. In 2014, he had illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
In response to an increasing influx of advanced Western weapons, economic, political and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and what he saw as Western leaders' inflammatory statements, Putin has periodically hinted at his potential use of nuclear weapons. When a member of the Human Rights Council asked him Wednesday to pledge that Russia would not be the first to use such weapons, Putin demurred. He said Russia would not be able to use nuclear weapons at all if it agreed not to use them first and then came under a nuclear strike.
"If it doesn't use it first under any circumstances, it means that it won't be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited," he said.
Putin rejected Western criticism that his previous nuclear weapons comments amounted to saber-rattling, claiming they were "not a factor provoking an escalation of conflicts, but a factor of deterrence."
"We haven't gone mad. We are fully aware of what nuclear weapons are," Putin said. He added, without elaborating: "We have them, and they are more advanced and state-of-the-art than what any other nuclear power has."
In his televised remarks, the Russian leader didn't address Russia's battlefield setbacks or its attempts to cement control over the seized regions but acknowledged problems with supplies, treatment of wounded soldiers and limited desertions.
Russian troops have withdrawn not only from the Kyiv area and around the country's largest city, Kharkiv, but from a large part of the Kherson region. Another problem for Putin are attacks this week against air force bases deep inside Russia. He put much of the country, especially border areas, on security alert recently, and fresh signs emerged Wednesday that Russian officials are strengthening border defensive positions.
In the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the governor posted photos of new concrete anti-tank barriers -- known as "dragon's teeth" -- in open fields. On Tuesday, the governor had said a fire broke out at an airport in the region after a drone strike. In neighboring Belgorod, workers were expanding anti-tank barriers and officials were organizing "self-defence units." Belgorod has seen numerous fires and explosions, apparently from cross-border attacks, and its governor reported Wednesday that Russia's air defences have shot down incoming rockets.
In brazen drone attacks, two strategic Russian air bases more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) from the Ukraine border were struck Monday. Moscow blamed Ukraine, which didn't claim responsibility.
Moscow responded with strikes by artillery, multiple rocket launchers, missiles, tanks and mortars at residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, worsening damage to the power grid. Private Ukrainian power utility Ukrenergo said temperatures in eastern areas where it was making repairs had dropped to as low as -17 degrees Celsius (near zero Fahrenheit).
At his meeting, Putin discussed the mobilization of 300,000 reservists that he ordered in September to bolster forces in Ukraine. He said only about 150,000 have been deployed so far to combat zones and the rest are still undergoing training. Addressing speculation that the Kremlin could be preparing another mobilization, Putin said: "There is no need for the Defence Ministry and the country to do that."
In other developments:
-- Ukraine's presidential office said Russian forces overnight struck nine regions in the east and south, and resumed using Iranian-made Shahed drones after supply difficulties. First appearing in Ukraine in late August, the Shahed drones were Moscow's weapon of choice to cause power blackouts. Britain's Ministry of Defence said last month Russia was running out of the drones but would probably seek replacements.
-- In the city of Kherson, a 43-year-old waterworks employee was killed when Russian shelling ignited a fire and damaged residential buildings, the presidential office said. In the Donetsk region, Moscow is pressing an offensive near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, with some 20 towns and villages under fire, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said four Kherson police were killed dealing with mines Russian forces left behind when they retreated.
-- The UN's human rights office documented 441 killings by Russian forces in three regions, including the town of Bucha, early in the war. The head of the UN's monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said it has no information that Russia has been investigating or prosecuting alleged crimes in Ukraine, while Ukrainian authorities are struggling to do so because of the "sheer volume of allegations and forensic challenges."
-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia appears to be slowing its military activities in Ukraine for the winter to regroup and launch a new offensive when the weather warms. Stoltenberg said at a Financial Times event it's important for NATO and its partners to continue supporting Ukraine, especially with no sign of peace talks.
-- An Orthodox priest from eastern Ukraine has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for passing military information to Russian forces, Ukraine's prosecutor general reported. Authorities have been searching sites tied to the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
-- Ukraine's top diplomat said its diplomatic missions have faced attacks in the past week, with more than 30 suspect packages, including some containing animal parts, sent to embassies and consulates in 15 countries. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the deliveries have occurred in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark, as well as a consulate in the Polish city of Gda-äsk.
---
Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Joanna Kozlowska in London and Andrew Katell in New York contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Canada's government will review RCMP equipment contract with ties to China: Trudeau
The federal government is reviewing an RCMP equipment contract with a company that has ties to China's government, the prime minister said Wednesday.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Jury deliberating in case of ex-border agent who confessed to killing 4 sex workers
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Canada
-
Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says
A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves says Winnipeg police's refusal to search for the remains of missing women in a landfill is a 'breach of human dignity.'
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
-
Hard talks on hard targets: real work begins at Montreal biodiversity conference
Representatives from nearly 200 countries are to begin the real work Wednesday at a crucial meeting on global biodiversity -- hard talks on hard targets for saving enough of the world's ecosystems to keep the planet functioning.
-
Closing arguments in trial of Alberta Mounties charged with manslaughter
Closing arguments are scheduled Wednesday in the jury trial of two Alberta Mounties charged with manslaughter.
-
No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $20 million draw.
World
-
Jury deliberating in case of ex-border agent who confessed to killing 4 sex workers
Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
-
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
-
Suspected German coup plot leads to dozens of arrests
German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.
-
Russia's Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
-
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
-
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Politics
-
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
-
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
-
National security concerns prompt bill to modernize foreign investment screening
The Liberal government says it will make the most significant updates to the federal investment screening law in more than a decade to address evolving national security concerns.
Health
-
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products.
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
Sci-Tech
-
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
-
Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims
Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims.
-
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Entertainment
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade 'for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.'
-
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty
Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its US$69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through -- an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
-
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
Business
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Lifestyle
-
Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH boss: Forbes
Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a US$44 billion bet on the social media firm.
-
How you sleep can cause neck and back pain
Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep.
-
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge, Yankees reach US$360M, 9-year deal: AP source
Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a US$360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.
-
Hansi Flick staying as Germany head coach despite World Cup flop
Flick's future was more uncertain following Germany's early World Cup exit, its third straight disappointing performance at a major tournament, and the former Bayern Munich coach was under pressure going into Wednesday's meeting with federation president Bernd Neuendorf and vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke.
-
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.