World

    • Russia's intense attacks on Ukraine has sharply increased civilian casualties in December, UN says

    Share
    UNITED NATIONS -

    Russia's intense missile and drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks sharply increased civilian casualties in December with over 100 killed and nearly 500 injured, the United Nations said in a new report Tuesday.

    The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said there was a 26.5% increase in civilian casualties last month -- from 468 in November to 592 in December. With some reports still pending verification, it said, the increase was likely higher.

    Danielle Bell who heads the UN's monitoring mission. said: "Civilian casualties had been steadily decreasing in 2023 but the wave of attacks i n late December and early January violently interrupted that trend."

    The UN mission said it is verifying reports the recent intense Russian missile and drone attacks that began hitting populated areas across Ukraine on Dec. 29 and continued into early January killed 86 civilians and injured 416 others.

    "These attacks sow death and destruction on Ukraine's civilians who have endured profound losses from Russia's full-scale invasion for almost two years now," Bell said.

    The UN monitoring mission said the highest number of casualties occurred during attacks on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 amid plummeting winter temperatures. On Jan. 4, it said, Russian missiles struck the small town of Pokrovsk and nearby village of Rivne close to the front lines, burying two families -- six adults and five children -- in the rubble of their homes. Some bodies have still not been found, it said.

    In another attack on Jan. 6, the blast wave from a Russian missile strike in Novomoskovsk injured 31 civilians including eight passengers on a minibus that was destroyed during the morning commute, the UN said.

    The confirmed number of civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 is more than 10,200, including 575 children, and the number of injured is over 19,300, the UN humanitarian office's operations director, Edem Wosornu, told the UN Security Council last Wednesday.

    Neither Moscow nor Kyiv gives timely data on military losses, and each is at pains to amplify the other side's casualties as the nearly two-year war grinds on with no sign of peace talks to end the conflict.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News